Summary Insane denouement with goals in 95th and 97th minute ‘boy’s dream’ for Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn was the great hero at Tottenham Hotspur last night visiting Leicester City. With goals in the 95th and 97th (!) minute, he managed to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 2-3 victory for the team of Antonio Conte, who thanks to the Dutchman remains unbeaten as coach of Tottenham in the Premier League.