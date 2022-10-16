How the great Swiss talent Johan Vonlanthen got ‘out of the flow’ at PSV after a missed plane

Half a lifetime ago Johan Vonlanthen (36) was ‘hot’ in football. Before his move to PSV in 2003, the Swiss was considered a great talent, something he confirmed at the 2004 European Championship. There, Vonlanthen entered the books as the youngest goalscorer at the European tournament as an 18-year-old. ,,After that I should have lived up to it at PSV, but instead I missed a plane and things went less well.”