Remko Pasveer was allowed to show it under the bar at Ajax: “You have to keep performing, only good”

Remko Pasveer was under the bar at Ajax in the narrowly won match visiting Fortuna Sittard (2-3). In the lost battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale against PSV (3-5) trainer Alfred Schreuder opted for Jay Gorter. “I’m glad I got to play today,” Pasveer told ESPN.