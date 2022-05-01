Cyriel Dessers: “It was already madness against Slavia, but against Marseille, fans will go over it again”

Tonight, the Conference League serves a European classic as a semi-final with the game between Feyenoord and Olympique Marseille. The eyes of Het Legioen are focused on Cyriel Dessers (27), no longer a cult hero – “the cult is gone now” – but almost the club’s European top scorer. “I saw that happen this week as well.”