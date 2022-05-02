We go en masse, but why do parents sometimes find visiting the health center so difficult?

The consternation office, taking the baby to the MOT or ‘we have to go back to the baby stasi’: the image of the child health center is not always positive. Yet we go en masse: only 5 percent of all Dutch parents skip the visits. Pediatrician Caroline Schouten: “Don’t forget that you come here for yourself and your child, not to check boxes for our administration.”