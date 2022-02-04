Scoring Antony of value for Brazil: ‘Get a lot of confidence from my fellow players’

Uruguay did well on Tuesday night in the battle for direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. In the Centenário stadium in Montevideo, Luis Suárez’s team won 4-1 against Venezuela, the last in the South American qualifying group. As a result, Uruguay still has a chance of a place in the top four, which entitles you to a direct ticket for the final round. With Brazil already seeded, Ajax player Antony scored his second international goal.