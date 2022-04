AZ hopes to be able to win again with Midtsjø: ‘He and Clasie cannot be replaced just like that’

Without the injured Fredrik Midtsjø, AZ was eliminated from the Conference League, lost to Ajax in the semi-finals of the cup and fell behind in the Eredivisie, but coach Pascal Jansen can use him again against Vitesse. Vitesse is one place lower than AZ with no less than eleven points behind.