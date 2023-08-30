Football | “Shocking, shocking and confusing” – The Finnish manager was scolded for his behavior by forcefully kissing a player

The executive director of UN Women Finland, Jaana Hirsikangas, considers Luis Rubiales’ behavior a model example of the normalization of harassment.

of the UN The equality organization UN Women joined the president of the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday By Luis Rubiales among the organizations that condemned the activity.

Rubiales kissed a player of the champion team at the award ceremony of the women’s World Cup final Jennifer Hermosoa directly to the mouth after jumping to hang on his neck before that.

The chairman hugged other Spanish players quite intimately as well, and also hugged of Athenea del Castillo on his shoulders and carried him along the field.

UN Women Finland Executive Director Jaana Hirsikangas.

Executive Director of UN Women Finland Jaana Hirskangas says that he watched the activity confused and that he considers the incident a model example of the normalization of harassment.

“That happens all the time everywhere. That happened in front of millions of people’s eyes, and yet they want to deny it, hide it and twist it as if it were a joke,” he says.

“It’s not like hearing what the victim’s experience is here. It is belittled and glossed over.”

Rubiales refused to resign last Friday. The union, on the other hand, announced on Saturday that it would defend its leader with legal action.

The international football association Fifa banned Rubiales for 90 days, but the European football association Uefa has chosen its policy of complete silence.

Rubiales is one of UEFA’s six vice-presidents.

Log fabric feels it as a perfect reflection of the world in which we live.

“It’s about power and, in general, a hierarchical relationship. When the manager is accused, it is very difficult to take a stand,” he says.

Jennifer Hermoso (left) was harassed by Luis Rubiales after the chairman hugged Rocío Gálvez.

UN Women announced in its statement that it demands zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior and harassment in women’s sports. The organization was one of the partners of the World Cup.

“The cooperation was absolutely amazing throughout the games and the tournament itself was so great. The climax is the saddest thing that can be,” says Hirsikangas, who watched the games as an avid football fan.

The behavior of the Spanish football manager at the award ceremony was exactly what Fifa and UN Women wanted to address with their cooperation.

“I can’t feel more conflicted about this issue. The purpose was to wake people up, and then that awakening happens through this,” says Hirsikangas.

“It is sad and paradoxical. The end result is something so shocking, shocking and confusing that you can’t find words.”

Luis Rubiales grabbed Athenea del Castillo on his shoulders and carried her along the field.

Log fabric reminds that promoting equality and ending harassment and violence against women is not a matter for women or minorities alone.

“It’s a matter for all of us. Thereto [häirintään ja väkivaltaan] there must be total zero tolerance.”

Rubiales exceeded all limits of consent with his actions. In addition, he claimed that the kiss was spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual.

Hermoso denied it. The video footage released earlier this week proves that the player was telling the truth and the chairman was lying.

“This is generally typical in society, that experiences are belittled and victims are blamed,” says Hirsikangas.

Finland President of the Football Association Ari Lahti took a stand on Rubiales’ inappropriate behavior on Tuesday night.

The Balloliitto published a statement on the messaging service Xin , i.e. the former Twitter. Lahti said he was sorry that Hermoso and the Spanish team could not enjoy their historic achievement in peace.

“On the other hand, it is now very important that what happened is not swept under the carpet, but dealt with so that something similar never happens again in the future,” said Lahti.

He added that Pallloliitto has systematically worked for a safe atmosphere and condemns inappropriate behavior.

“Football played by women is growing and developing at a tremendous speed. In order for growth to continue, operators at all levels, both in Finland and internationally, must commit to guaranteeing a safe operating environment.”