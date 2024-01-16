From ultras leader he surprisingly became president of his favorite team: Germany is shocked by the death of Kay Bernstein

A new very serious loss shocks the world of German and European football. Kay Bernstein, president of the Hertha Berlin club since 2022, died suddenly at just 43 years old. His story had become viral all over the world, because from a simple fan he had managed to hold the highest position within the club.

A few days ago the football of Germany and the whole world learned with great sadness the news of the death of one of the strongest and most successful footballers in history: the 'Kaiser', Franz Beckenbauer.

The former defender, winner of two Ballon d'Ors and countless other team awards, both club and national, passed away on the evening of Sunday 7 January at the age of 78. His own family broke the news, asking for privacy.

Not even time to digest the drama, and here Germany found itself faced with another shocking loss.

In recent hours, the news has spread of the tragic and sudden death of another very important figure on German soil, Kay Bernstein, president of Hertha Berlina club that plays in the Bundesliga, the top national championship.

Kay Bernstein: from Ultras Chief to President

The news obviously shocked everyone, also considering that the president of the Berlin club he was only 43 years old. The company itself made the announcement:

Today, Tuesday, Hertha Berlin received the terrible news that president Kay Bernstein died unexpectedly at the age of 43. The entire club, its committees and its employees are stunned and deeply dismayed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and comrades at this difficult time. We ask that the family's privacy be respected following this terrible event.

Bernstein's story had gone around the world, considering that until a few years ago, the man he was the ultras leader of the Hertha Berlin curve.

Owner of a marketing agency, in 2022 he was surprisingly became president of his favorite team, promising to fight for the ideals he believed in since he was just a simple fan, such as TV rights, salary caps and match times.