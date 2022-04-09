Football Shock giants in the Premier League – Cristiano Ronaldo disappointed at the last minute

Manchester United and Arsenal suffered bitter losses on Saturday.

Football The English Premier League saw real surprise results on Saturday as major clubs battling for Champions League seats were confused.

The shock losses of the giants were started by Manchester United, who lost 0-1 to Everton, who is fighting against the fall.

The only goal of the match was finished Anthony Gordon a little lucky when his shots changed the direction of the ManU topper Harry Maguiresta and sank into the net past the powerless David De Gean 27 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the entire match at the forefront of the guests and was close to hitting a tie at the last minute. Everton guard Jordan Pickford however, presented a tremendous reaction to the reaction.

The loss keeps ManU in seventh, and the trip to fourth place qualifying for the Champions League is three points ahead of tonight’s Tottenham match.

Arsenal was also a good opportunity to strengthen its position when it faced a weak recent appearance in Brighton at home.

However, the middle caste away team was surprised and took the score 2-1. The guests were hit Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu. The narrowing of the hosts was triggered Martin Ødegaard at the end of the match.

Sure, Goliath was seen crushing on Saturday as Chelsea knocked out 6-0 at Southampton away. Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored two goals for the man, and Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz complemented the finish line.