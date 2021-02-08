Football Shifter Messi struck immediately, Griezmann was really lucky to chase Barcelona

FC Barcelona rose to 3 to 2 away against Real Betis.

FC Barcelona took their sixth consecutive victory in the Spanish league when they knocked down Real Betis on goal 3–2 after difficulties.

Thanks to the victory, Barcelona rose to second place in the series with Real Madrid. The difference between the top of the series Atlético to Madrid is seven points, and Atlético has played two matches less.

Against Betis, Barcelona was left behind when Borja Iglesias scored the opening goal of the hosts in front of the goal.

Lionel Messi started the match with a substitution after 57 minutes. Two minutes later, he fired the ball into the front corner and leveled the match. The goal, which was born in 136 seconds, was the fastest goal scored by Mess in the league, says the statistical service Opta.

Barcelona took the lead, 2 – 1, after a penalty 68 minutes into the match. Antoine Griezmann failed to place the ball on an almost empty goal, but the ball bounced back, hit Betis Victor Ruizin to the foot and from there to the finish.

Ruiz leveled the score at the other end of the game by Betis’s equalizer in the 75th minute. Trincaon however, the first goal of his career in Barcelona decided a victory for the guests a few minutes before full time.