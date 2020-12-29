Football Sheffield Wednesday got enough of Tony Pulis in 45 days: “Performances and results have not been as expected”

England’s second-tier team, led by Pulis, scored just seven points.

In the Championship ie Sheffield Wednesday, who will play in the English Football Championship, fired his head coach on Tuesday morning Finnish time To Tony Pulis.

The 62-year-old Welsh had only 45 days to act in his wash. He was appointed Garry Monkin replaced in mid-November, when the club had three wins in its account for the first 11 matches.

Pulis was unable to reverse the course of the team stuck to the tail of the series. He managed to pilot the “owls” in just ten matches and had to wait for his opening win until December 19th.

“The performances and results have not been at the expected level since the appointment of Tony Pulis. There are other things that have influenced this decision, ”the club president Dejphon Chansiri said in the bulletin.

“Seven out of 30 points is not acceptable. It is vital that we stay in the Championship and I feel I need to make a change now that more than half of the season is left so I can give it the best chance. ”

Sheffield Wednesday continues through Tuesday against Middlesbrough. The team is playing at the time Neil Thompson under the heel of. Thompson will continue in his temporary wash as long as The Owls finds a permanent solution to the task.

Sheffield Wednesday is ranked 23rd in the 24-team Championship in the relegation period.

It has achieved four wins and seven draws in its 21 matches, which normally means 19 points. However, the club is burdened with a six-point penalty, so after deduction, there are only 13 points in the league table.

The championship top spot continues Teemu Pukin Norwich City with 43 points after 21 matches.