Ramos, 37, confirmed his departure on Friday night. He has been taken to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia since March, which is also after Lionel Messi.

Football Paris Saint-Germain, who play in the French premier league, will also lose another star who joined the club in the summer of 2021, when Sergio Ramos departs from Paris.

Ramos played in Ligue 1 for two seasons. He arrived at PSG in the same summer as Lionel Messiwho, like Ramos, will leave the club after the season ends on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a special day. I’m saying goodbye to one phase of my life and goodbye to PSG,” Ramos wrote on his Twitter account late Friday night.

He added that he felt at home in Paris and gave credit to both the club and the supporters.

PSG’s chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi in turn thank you Ramos, praised his leadership and professionalism and declared him a soccer legend.

Ramos and Messi could cross paths again this coming season, with both players reported to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

French sports magazine L’Équipe already told at the end of March that A-Hilal would have offered Ramos a contract with a seasonal salary of 30 million euros.

Ramos, 37, who won the World Championship and two EC gold medals with the Spanish national team, announced the end of his national team career in February.