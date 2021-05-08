Manchester City is close by to secure the Premier League championship.

Manchester The city is close to securing the English Premier League football championship, even though it will lead Chelsea 1-0 in the second half. A victory would guarantee City a championship.

The match was scored after 44 minutes Raheem Sterlingwhen the ball came to him like a tray for the attacking pair Sergio Agueron after poor takeover in the sentencing area.

Aguero is looking for his 183rd goal in the match in City’s shirt. He’s at the finish line Wayne Rooney, who scored 183 goals for Manchester United. Rooney is the player in the Premier League who has scored the most goals for one team ever.

Aguerolle offered a great chance to score after City scored with a free kick in the first period.

The Argentine tried the so-called pan, that is, just lifted the ball lightly into the middle of the goal, assuming that the goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would guess at either angle.

However, Mendy didn’t go anywhere, just landed on her knee. From there, he had time to gently get up and grab the easiest penalty kick of his career by stopping the loose lift effortlessly.