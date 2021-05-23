Football Sergio Agüero made history – a dramatic final round in the Premier League

Liverpool and Chelsea took the final Champions League places.

Football The English Premier League saw a dramatic final round, culminating in Liverpool and Chelsea redeeming the final places in next season’s Champions League. Manchester City Sergio Agüero in turn made the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s weekly climax culminated in a final round 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace, which was enough for fourth place in the series. Both goals hit Sadio Mané.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost a 1-2 to Aston Villa in the away innings. The place in the Champions League came off with the help of Tottenham.

Tottenham were already 0-2 away as Leicester’s away, and the result would have made Leicester last place in the Champions League.

However, Tottenham stood up and eventually scored 4-2. That’s how Leicester dropped to fifth and out of the Champions League.

The victory guaranteed Tottenham seventh place and a place in the new Conference League before the bloodthirsty Arsenal, which was a point away.

The championship already secured Manchester City knocked out Everton in their final match by 5-0. The last two goals for the city were scored by Sergio Agüero. At the same time, the Argentine striker became the player who scored the most goals for one of the Premier League teams.

He has scored 184 goals for City, one more than Manchester United Wayne Rooney in due course.