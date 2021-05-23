Sunday, May 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Sergio Agüero made history – a dramatic final round in the Premier League

by admin
May 23, 2021
in World
0

Liverpool and Chelsea took the final Champions League places.

Football The English Premier League saw a dramatic final round, culminating in Liverpool and Chelsea redeeming the final places in next season’s Champions League. Manchester City Sergio Agüero in turn made the history of the Premier League.

Liverpool’s weekly climax culminated in a final round 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace, which was enough for fourth place in the series. Both goals hit Sadio Mané.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost a 1-2 to Aston Villa in the away innings. The place in the Champions League came off with the help of Tottenham.

Tottenham were already 0-2 away as Leicester’s away, and the result would have made Leicester last place in the Champions League.

However, Tottenham stood up and eventually scored 4-2. That’s how Leicester dropped to fifth and out of the Champions League.

The victory guaranteed Tottenham seventh place and a place in the new Conference League before the bloodthirsty Arsenal, which was a point away.

The championship already secured Manchester City knocked out Everton in their final match by 5-0. The last two goals for the city were scored by Sergio Agüero. At the same time, the Argentine striker became the player who scored the most goals for one of the Premier League teams.

He has scored 184 goals for City, one more than Manchester United Wayne Rooney in due course.

.
#Football #Sergio #Agüero #history #dramatic #final #Premier #League

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Real Madrid pulls out the scalpel for a remodeling conditioned by Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?