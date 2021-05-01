Football Sergio Aguero cannons his season opener – Manchester City championship unsealed for sure

City’s number one position may be confirmed as early as Sunday when Manchester United will face Liverpool.

Manchester City won football in the English Premier League with 2 to 0 guests at Crystal Palace, though, among other things Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gündogan and Kevin De Bruyne sat in exchange for the whole match.

City head coach Pep Guardiola had made as many as eight changes to his opening lineup compared to Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final against PSG.

One of the changes was dictated by compulsion, for John Stones was on the sidelines of the Palace struggle due to a ban on play. Only Ederson, Rodri and Joao Cancelo retained the opening in place.

While City’s opening half-time performance left much to be desired, the Manchester giant slammed into a sure and well-deserved victory in the second period.

Sergio Agüero fired a shot from distance after 57 minutes, but the long shot couldn’t find the net for fc. The sequel followed two minutes later when Ferran Torres fired the match final numbers.

The nature of the match is indicated by the fact that according to the Premier League statistics, City’s possession percentage was almost 70.

With their victory City ripped the 13-point gap to Manchester United in second place in the Premier League. City have four matches left in the league and United have five matches.

Manchester United will be hosting Liverpool on Sunday, so the City championship could be confirmed even then. After the match, Guardiola was already tasting the championship.

“We can start putting champagne in the fridge. Not yet to open it, but to think about it, ”Guardiola said To the BBC.

City is fighting hard for three major titles this season. The Guardiola crew already took the league cup championship to their names. In addition, the team has the potential to be number one in the Premier League and Champions League.

Saturday marked City’s 11th consecutive away victory in the Premier League, beating England’s main league record.

Brighton was a rude host to Leeds and grabbed a 2-0 win. Pascal Gross scored from the penalty spot in the 14th minute.

After 79 minutes, Danny Welbeck took possession of the ball. The situation was preceded by Leeds Pascal Struijkin weak demolition attempt. With his victory, Brighton has largely secured his place in the series.