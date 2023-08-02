Rome – The football match will be held in the Oreste Granillo stadium in Reggio Calabria on Sunday 10 September 2023 (at 9 pm).The Legend Gianluca Vialli“, in memory of the footballer of the national team, Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, who passed away on 6 January 2023. The solidarity match is organized by Alessandro Arena’s Azzurri national team with the collaboration of Nicola Elia Alvaro, agent and consultant of the sports figures , by Biagio Maimone, expert in communication, and The Dream Team “The Wine Of The Champions” by Fabio Cordella, under the patronage of the Municipality of Reggio Calabria, the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria and the Calabria Region.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the We Aut structure, specialized incare for autistic children. Former teammates will participate, actors, singers and friends of the great footballer who died. They confirmed their presence, among others, the English defender John Terry, Ivan Zamorano, Zè Maria, Marco Materazzi, Cafù, Vincent Candela, Ernesto Chevanton, Vincenzo Iaquinta, Marcio Amoroso, Amauri, Julio Cesar, Kelvin Kuranyi, Marek Jankulosky, Tommaso Rocchi, Giuseppe Sculli, Simone Pepe, Giacomo Tedesco, Emiliano Bonazzoli, Jorge Vargas, Francesco Cozza, Fausto Pizzi, Benny Carbone, the Olympic champion Luigi Busà. The event commemorates “the premature death of a great man and a champion who, with extraordinary courage, fought against his illness to the end, without ever giving up – underlines a note – The City of Reggio Calabria wants to remember in Vialli a star of world football, who stood out for his legendary skill both on a sporting and human level”.