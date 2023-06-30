Football: outgoing PSG coach Galtier in custody

French coach Christophe Galtier, who is about to leave PSG, and his son have been “in the custody of the judicial police in Nice since 8.45 today” as part of an investigation into suspicions of discrimination. This was stated to AFP by the prosecutor of Nice, Xavier Bonhomme.

In mid-April, a preliminary investigation into suspicions of “discrimination by race or religious affiliation”, after the accusations against Galtier, former coach of Nice, a team that plays in Ligue 1.

Subscribe to the newsletter

