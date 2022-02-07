Football Senegal Wins African Championship, Liverpool’s Sadio Mané Sets Penalty Shootout

Mané was awarded as the best player in the tournament.

Senegal Sadio Manén success in the penalty shootout was crucial when Senegal won the Egyptian African Championship in football.

Mané from Liverpool were able to try a penalty kick in the seventh minute of the game but failed in the attempt. The penalty kicks went after a 0-0 draw, in which Mané became the hero of his country.

The bitterness of the defeat had to be tasted by a companion of Mané and the star of Egypt Mohamed Salah. Salah was also losing the finals with her country in 2017.

Egypt’s previous victory is from 2010, when Salah did not yet play for the men’s national team.

Senegal the tournament win was the first in the country’s history.

“Our team deserved this. We’ve been chasing this for a long time, and now we’ve got it. The team is awesome, ”said the team captain Kalidou Koulibaly According to Sky Sports.

Mané, who became the hero, was awarded the best player in the tournament. He scored three goals and scored two in the tournament.