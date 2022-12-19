Semi-automatic offside, reforms and second teams. Gabriele Gravina indicated January as the month to give a new imprint to Italian football, without forgetting the tensions of the last period, many of which arose from the D’Onofrio case which threw the Hague into chaos. AND if the semi-automatic offside today the Council has only had to make it official (he will start in Serie A on 27 January and therefore in conjunction with the first day of the second round), on the subject of reforms, the experiment of leaving the ball to the leagues has failed. In fact, the number one of the FIGC had asked A, B and C for a shared proposal to be presented to the council by Christmas, “but three different proposals arrived on the table” underlined Gravina. There was no agreement, but that doesn’t mean it’s all to be thrown away.

“There remains a positive comparison between the components – he added – And from 15 January, or after the clubs have returned from the Italian Super Cup, we will face the issue of reforming Italian football day after day and I hope that a shared proposal will come out of it”. With this in mind, the second team discussion was also postponed to January, so that si can make a broader reflection to be included in the reform of the system.

The objective remains the same: to bring costs under control: “As an association we will take over with clear action to provide clubs with tools to do this and to improve revenues.” The background to all this was yesterday’s resignation of Alfredo Trentalange as president of the AIA. “You arrive after several comparisons and interviews with yours truly”, Gravina made a point of specifying. In fact, the papers revealed “very clearly that from 6 March 2021 to 6 September 2022 D’Onofrio was first in prison and then under house arrest and came to Rome three times. Did he escape? Three times he came to Rome without I don’t know whether they’ll report him for evasion, but he certainly didn’t have permission” continued Gravina. Following these events, “I spoke at length with Trentalange, to make him understand that there are forms of strict liability to ascertain and that the situation was quite critical, we already have various tensions and adding more would not be right”. Continuing his reasoning on the D’Onofrio case, the president of the Football Federation recalled how the former arbitration attorney was appointed “while he was under arrest and this seems to us to be of unheard-of gravity”. “You had also had a permit to cure yourself of gambling addiction – he added – And I’ll stop here. But we had to give an answer”. Just as an answer awaits you from the Government on the subject of the 1% levy on football bets which he defines as “a sacrosanct right”.

The transition from 3 to 5 years of Melandri, betting, the introduction of tax credit and the amendment of law 91 for the introduction of semi-professionalism are instead the other needs of the world of football expressed to the Minister of Sport Abodi.