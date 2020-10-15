Football Self-sufficient Ilves arrives as a guest of HIFK, who grew up elsewhere – HS shows the match live to its digitizers

HS shows the Veikkausliiga match HIFK – Ilves live on its digital broadcasters. You can also watch the match by taking HS’s two-week free sample subscription. The subscriber of Printed Helsingin Sanomat can supplement his order with digital reading rights at HS.fi/taydenna.

Football HIFK and Ilves, who are in consecutive places in the Veikkausliiga, have made their way to the top six in the series with very different strategies.

Kuutossijan HIFK is built from players who grew up elsewhere, while Ilves, who is fifth, produces league players from his junior tube.

“You can’t really compare those June trails, because in Ilves it is still in a really good model and in IFK it is still in its infancy,” IFK’s experienced Jani Bäckman says.

The lynx has debuted seven of its own puppies this season. The last of them is Miska Rautiola, who opened his league career against Haka on September 1st.

After the Pirkanmaa Derby, Rautiola has gained responsibility in five other games, ie less than all in all Ilves matches. The venue has been found on the topper’s plot, which Rautiola, who played in midfield, only became acquainted with this season.

“In a way, they have the same features and in a way they don’t. As a topper, you may be calmer when you usually have opponents from only one direction, ”he says.

Rautiolan the trajectory differs from many other Ilves breeds, as he rose to the representative crew at a slightly “later” age, i.e. 22 years old.

“Yes, that has been the goal from a very young age, and I think that is it [debyytti] could have been earlier, ”he experiences.

Miska Rautiola made her league debut in Ilves’ shirt on September 1.­

Rautiola found the club’s junior path after driving to Ilves’ second team. Experiences from the men’s games made the topper quickly adapt to house habits even in the league.

“Of course the level and tempo are tougher, but I wouldn’t say now that at least there’s such a terrible difference in my own playing field. Surely that too is reflected in the fact that I have adapted well to such a seemingly short period of time Veikkausliiga. “

In addition to the seven debutants of this season, Ilves has four players in his ranks, whose careers in the Veikkausliiga began in 2018 or 2019. The brightest star of them is 18 years old. Naatan Skytta.

“Ilves is a big club that invests in junior work. It is clearly visible now and I believe it will be even more visible in the future. Juniors are raised more easily and quickly to the level of men, ”Rautiola believes.

HIFK is in a much more challenging position. When the junior tube is clogged, players who have made their league debut are usually accompanied by kittens from the vicinity who arrive at HIFK closer to adulthood.

“Of course, that’s not an ideal situation,” Bäckman knows.

The 32-year-old veteran is one of the most ifk players on the team today, having represented the club since the 2015 season.

When IF Sibbo-Vargarna’s breeder became a HIFK man, the team was full of like-minded people and felt like it had been piled up forever.

“Now it’s changed a bit and players have come from here to here. Now it’s become a little more of a job, but this is a professional sport and belongs to it, ”Bäckman says.

“Everyone is having a great time on this team,” he adds.

Bäckman hopes that IFK ‘s investments will pave the way for the junior path to become a self – sufficient league player in the future.

“If you think about the future of the club, it is vital that your own junior path becomes players,” he recalls.

“Looking at the history of IFK, has there been enough work done on the junior side when the setup hasn’t changed at any point. After all, KäPakaan doesn’t play at the main league level, but the junior side is in a really good model there. ”

HIFK – Ilves at the Bolt Arena on Thursday 15.10. at 6:30 p.m. HS shows the match live to its digitizers.