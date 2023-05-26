Football | Seinäjoki rose to the top of the football league, KuPS fell with Jeremiah Streng’s goal

On Saturday, HJK has a chance to become number one on the away field against IFK Mariehamn.

Men’s Seinäjoki Football Club continued its undefeated first season in the league at the top of the domestic football league.

of Jeremiah Streng a goal in the 76th minute into the net of Kuopio Palloseura brought seinäjoki three points and the top spot in the series.

KuPS had their own chance in the opening half, but Joona Vetelin the low penalty kick was too central, and the SJK keeper Ovie Ejehri easily threw himself in front of the ball.

SJK has 20 points from eight matches. Having played two more matches, KuPS is in second place after a point, and in third place is lurking HJK, who have a chance to become number one on the away field against IFK Mariehamn on Saturday

FC Lahti 17 years old Onni Hänninen scored the first goal of his career in the men’s domestic football league.

Hänninen’s hit in the 18th minute gave the home team a 1–0 lead against AC Oulu.

The young striker’s potential has been known for a couple of years already, as Hänninen attended the Ferencvaros academy in Hungary, although he returned to his hometown last summer.

However, the people of Oulu won the series points when the substitute player Ashley Coffey equalized just over an hour into the game and ten minutes later Rasmus Karjalainen scored from the penalty spot.

FC Inter from Turku scored the most goals on Friday, although their low ranking was due to the small number of matches.

Valkeakoski’s Haka had to concede three goals, and each of them was assisted by an Inter midfielder Tommi Jyry.

Men’s Football League:

FC Lahti–AC Oulu 1–2 (1–0)

Honka–KTP 0–1 (0–1)

VPS–Ilves 0–2 (0–0)

SJK–KuPS 1–0 (0–0)

Inter–Haka 3–0 (1–0)