Dortmund’s Haller entered the field in the 62nd minute.

Monchengladbach

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky represented by Bayer Leverkusen won their away game against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga with goals 3–2. Hradecky played as usual in Leverkusen’s goal.

Augsburg’s Finnish player Fredrik Jensen entered the field in the 65th minute in a 3–4 away loss to Borussia Dortmund. Jensen received a yellow card in the match.

Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller returned to games after his testicular cancer. Haller entered the field in the 62nd minute, surrounded by great applause. He played his first competitive club match since last May. Haller moved from Ajax to Dortmund in the summer.

Leverkusen, who started the season weakly, have made it Xabi Alonso in a good mood in coaching, because the victory was the team’s fourth in a row in the Bundesliga.