Football Schalke 04, who dived from one loss to another in the German Bundesliga, finally won his match. At this point, it can be said that the victory came at the last minute, as a loss or draw on Saturday would have known about ignoring the main league history of German football.

Schalke clearly beat Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday. The hero of the match was a 19-year-old American Matthew Hoppe, who made a hat trick. Finished the fourth goal Amine Harit.

Had Schalke not won, the team would have completed a full 31 consecutive matches without winning in the Bundesliga. Only Tasmania Berlin in the 1965–1966 period has been able to do this.

Schalke’s previous victory was almost a year ago. Borussia Mönchengladbach lost to Schalke on 17 January 2020 with 0-2 goals. After that, there had only been losses in the draws. This season, the balance before Saturday was four draws and ten losses. The team had scored only eight goals.

Why Schalke won right now? One boost for the team was Pigs Kolasinacin return. The Bosnia-Herzegovina Winger played 123 matches in Schalke from 2012 to 2017, after which he moved to the Premier League Arsenal. Now Kolasinac is playing with a late-season loan deal in Schalke, and Saturday was his return match.

“I have a strong back, but I can’t support the whole team alone. We all have to blow into one coal, ”Kolasinac told AFP news agency.

Bundesliga Saturday round Lukas Hradeckyn Leverkusen played 1-1 with Werder Bremen. Leverkusen thus cut his losing streak in two matches.