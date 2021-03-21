Football Scottish police have not been notified, although Slavia Prague accuses Glen Kamara of assault and says she has been in contact with police

Slavia Praha has denied allegations of racism and reported contacting police in connection with the post-game assault.

Europa League The match between Glasgow Rangers and Slavia Prague caused quite a stir. Rangers’ Finnish midfielder Glen Chamber said an opponent player insulted him racistly during a game played on Thursday. This has been disputed by Slavia and his own accusations.

At the end of the match, Slavian’s Czech defender Ondrej Kudela covered his mouth and said something to Kamara that clearly angered the Finnish player.

Kamara later said in a press release that Kudela had had an argument with one of the Rangers players, at which point Kamara had tried to intervene. Kudela had told Kamara to be silent and said “one second my friend”.

“After that, he came up to me, covering his mouth and leaning on my ear, saying‘ you’re a v *** n monkey, you know you are, ’the statement says.

Slavia has denied allegations of racism. According to Kudela, he just told Kamara that “you are a v *** n asshole”. According to Kamara, his teammates Bongani Zungu however, heard the same as Kamara.

In a press release issued shortly after the match, Slavia, for his part, claimed that Kamara beat Kudela with his fists after the game in the stadium.

According to Slavia, the Rangers manager, among others, would have proved this Steven Gerrard, which has strongly defended Kamara and called on the European Football Association, Uefa, to take action to eradicate racism from football.

Slavia has said police have arrived at the scene, escorted the team to and from the stadium, and Kudela was in the blood after being beaten.

Home Slavia flew on Friday, however GlasgowliveHowever, according to the website, the Scottish police have not been notified of the assault.

According to Scottish police, they have not received any reports of criminal activity in connection with the game from either team.

Slavia also reported that she had previously been in contact with the Scottish Embassy in Scotland.

Uefa has announced that it will investigate the game’s events.