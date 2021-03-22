Football Scottish national team opposes racism in World Cup qualifiers but misses ‘dilute kneeling’

The Scottish Premier League clubs, which have shown their support for Glen Kamara of the Owls, also stood in their weekend matches instead of kneeling. Wilfried Zaha set a similar example in the English Premier League as early as mid-March.

Scottish the players of the national football team will take a stand against racism in their opening match of the World Cup qualifiers against Austria on Thursday.

On the grass of Hampden Park, however, no kneeling has become familiar over the past year. Instead, the players stand still.

Scottish Premier League clubs Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United and Motherwell came to the same conclusion in their matches last weekend.

The clubs thus showed their support for the Rangers and Owls Glen Kamaralle, who was subjected to a racist insult in the match against Slavia Prague.

Among other things, the football media Goal as well as a sports journalist Andrew Maclean shared a photo of the situation on Twitter.

Kneeling began last year and supported the Black Lives Matter movement, which promotes racial equality.

Anti-racism protests intensified around the world last year as police cracked down George Floydin in the event of an arrest.

“Kneeling was a really powerful symbol for the first time, but it may have become a little dilute,” the Scottish manager Steve Clarke said at a news conference on Monday, according to news agency Reuters.

Crystal Palace, who plays in the English Premier League Wilfried Zaha rejected kneeling as the first Premier League player in mid-March.

Clarke stressed on Monday that he does not accept recent cases of racism.

“If we just sleep, it will never disappear. We must constantly respond to this and ensure that no racism is acceptable in the future. “