Football Schalke’s unbridled field interview is an upcoming classic: “I lost my voice”

German 2. Schalke 04, the top team in the Bundesliga, took an important 2-1 win on Friday. The scorer was 91 minutes into the match Simon Terodde.

Terodde also scored the team’s opening goal.

Of these goals, Terodde may not be remembered much afterwards, but the post-match interview has its own chapter.

Germany’s Skysports interviewed Terodde on the sidelines, and the player’s mouth became mostly a hoarse whine.

“I lost my voice,” Terodde said.

Nevertheless, the player sought to answer questions.

“Supporters should now celebrate. They have supported us to win, as usual [vastustajan] A 1-1 draw is a severe setback and is followed by a collapse. With this support, you can succeed [nousemaan voittoon]”Terodde stated.

In addition, Terodde reiterated the situation of the final goal and especially the events that followed.

“When I saw my teammates and coaches, I thought they wanted to run out of the stadium.”

Although there are two rounds left in the 2nd Bundesliga and Schalke’s rise back to the Bundesliga is not entirely certain, the team also celebrated a victory in the locker room.