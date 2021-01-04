Football Schalken Malick Thiaw was the only Finn to make it to the list of Uefa’s football promises

Malick Thiaw is a rare young star in Europe in Finland, as he is already on the list of the best promises in Europe.

European The football association Uefa compiled a list of 50 promising young male players from its journalists and correspondents, which was also entered by a Finnish player. Defender of the Bundesliga Schalken Malick Thiaw, 19, is the only Finn on the list of hot promises.

“The development of the long and fast 19-year-old has been compared to Liverpool Joël Matipin to the days of youth, ”Uefan in the listing it was said.

Thiaw made his debut in the Bundesliga last March. At that time, he also promised to represent the Finnish national team under the age of 21.

Born and raised in Germany, Thiaw’s mother is Finnish and her father is Senegalese. Thiaw was invited to the Finnish national team group under the age of 21 earlier this year, but he can make his A-national team choice between Finland, Germany and Senegal.