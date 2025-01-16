The heavily indebted second division soccer team Schalke 04 begins issuing shares in the stadium. January 22nd marks the start of subscriptions for the new development cooperative, with which the collapsed traditional club wants to solve its enormous financial problems. Club members and companies can purchase shares in Auf Schalke eG, initially 190,400 will be issued, the Royal Blues announced on Thursday.

“This will enable the club to better position itself for the future. Every share that members buy is not only financial support, but also a promise to build a successful, independent Schalke of tomorrow together with a thousand friends,” said CEO Matthias Tillmann.

A share costs 250 euros, and there is also an admission fee of 75 euros for members and 500 euros for companies that have to buy at least 40 shares. The income will primarily be used to repay liabilities totaling 162 million euros. Last year the club had to pay 16 million euros in interest and repayment alone. The negative equity of more than 100 million euros must be reduced by around five million by the end of the year so that there are no points deducted.