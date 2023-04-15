Sunday, April 16, 2023
Football | Scandal in the Veikkausliiga: A completely clear goal was disallowed

April 15, 2023
Football | Scandal in the Veikkausliiga: A completely clear goal was disallowed

A special situation was seen in the match between Ilves and Inter.

Football Veikkausliiga saw a strange and unfortunate situation in the first match of Saturday’s round, when a completely clear goal was disallowed.

Ilves of Tampere hosted Inter of Turku, and Ilves took over the management Petteri Pennanen by hitting in the 16th minute.

Inter fanned the equalizer a few minutes later when Timo Stavitski shot handsomely through the top bar of the ball into the goal. However, the celebration was very short, because the goal was not awarded due to the situation.

The ball bounced back onto the field from behind the goal line, and neither the match referee nor the assistant referee saw the ball hit the goal. The situation looked quite clear from the TV picture and even more clear from the slow motion pictures.

The ball hit the ground several tens of centimeters behind the goal line, and the match jury should definitely have seen the situation.

Inter equalized in the 37th minute by Darren Smith with a hit, but Pennanen took Ilves into the lead again just before the break.

The match is still in progress, Ilves led 2–1 after the first half.

