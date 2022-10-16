The Libyan Al-Akhdar team achieved an important victory in the first leg of the 32nd preliminary round of the tournament in Benghazi, over the Tanzanian Azzam team, 3-0.

The mission said in a statement obtained by “Sky News Arabia” a copy of it, that the team members after eating dinner were subjected to fainting cases that required most of them to be transferred to hospitals to receive the necessary treatment, and that some of them required admission to intensive care.

It was stated in the statement:

After we traveled to Tanzania, our delegation was exposed to a number of obstacles from the Azzam Club, starting with not treating us as we dealt with them in Libya, in terms of reception and provision of stadiums and transportation for free.

Nor have they given us the results of the swabs (for COVID-19) yet.

After today’s training and dinner, most of the players experienced fainting, dizziness and loss of balance, and they were taken to the hospital, and some are still there.”

The results of the analyzes in the hospital revealed that the cause of (these cases) was the inhalation of a narcotic substance that causes loss of balance and dizziness, according to the medical report.

We will notify the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of what happened, to take the necessary action regarding these actions.

The Ministry of Sports intervenes

The Libyan Ministry of Sports issued a statement, condemning and denouncing the attempted poisoning of the Al-Akhdar Club mission.

The ministry described the incident as a crime, and said it would take all legal measures to preserve the right of the team and punish the perpetrator.

In its statement, the ministry held the Tanzanian Ministry of Sports responsible for what happened and the safety of the mission, and called on the African Union to quickly open an investigation to find out the circumstances of the accident, especially that the team achieved positive results in the first leg, which ended 3-0 in its favour.

Unconfirmed match will take place

“Sky News Arabia” obtained video clips in which players and members of the technical staff appeared in the hospital receiving treatment and showed severe fatigue.

The match was scheduled to take place today at six in the evening, Libyan time, and so far, the safety of the players has not been confirmed to play it.

“Sky News Arabia” tried to communicate with the members of the mission, but so far, most of the players are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Will the match be postponed?

“Sky News Arabia” contacted an expert in regulations and laws, sports journalist Mahmoud Essam, who confirmed that the team needs 15 players at the time of the match to hold it.

He added that if this number fails to attend, the match will be postponed, especially since there are official analyzes that prove that the green team has been exposed to a drug period, and this distances them from the hypothesis of withdrawal.

He added that it is now expected that another date for the match will be set, and in such cases, it is most likely that CAF will adopt that what happened is a mistake, but penalties will be imposed on the Tanzanian team and the Federation there.

Issam ruled out the idea of ​​completely excluding the Tanzanian team, unless it is proven that official officials were involved in the anesthesia accident, and this takes a lot of time to prove.