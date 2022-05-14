Football Savon Sanomat: KuPS’s CEO is accused of misconduct

KuPS’s team of players, coaching and office workers present their support to CEO Jarmo Heiskanen. Heiskanen says that the alleged grievances are not true.

Finnish the CEO of the Kuopio Football Club, one of the major football clubs Jarmo from Heiska accused of misconduct and problems with driving and alcohol use, said Savon Sanomat on Saturday.

The magazine had interviewed nine people who were or were involved in KuPS’s operations. KuPS replied bulletinwhere the club ‘s players, coaching and office workers present their support to Heiskanen.

According to Savon Sanomat, KuPS Oy the previous board, which had been replaced in September, had tried to replace the CEO. It had investigated Heiskanen’s activities after receiving “worrying messages” about it.

According to Savon Sanomat, several shortcomings in Heiskanen’s personnel and financial management and problems related to alcohol consumption emerged in this connection. Heiskanen’s management style was described as involving threats and inappropriate language. Financial management was described as lax.

Managing director According to Heiskanen, a chase is underway against him. Heiskanen says that the grievances raised about him about driving with fear, rage and creating a bad work atmosphere are not true and no one has brought such allegations to his attention before.

Chairman of the Finnish Football Association and main owner of KuPS Oy Ari Lahti did not want to comment on this to Savon Sanomat.

KuPS said that the accusations against CEO Heiskane “have been received very sadly in KuPS Oy’s organization”.

“These allegations in the media sound like strangers to our ears, and we don’t recognize our CEO as the same person he’s portrayed in the media. At the very least, it is questionable that the way our CEO works is evaluated by parties outside our organization. ”

“We strongly and unanimously condemn the chase and painting of one person.”

KuPS leads the league for both men and women.