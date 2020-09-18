Football Savon Sanomat: KuPS star Ilmari Niskanen joins the third league in Germany

Niskanen, 22, has an agreement with KuPS until the end of the 2021 season, so KuPS will receive a transfer fee from the German club.

Football league winger of the reigning champion Kuopio Ball Club Ilmari Niskanen moves to Ingolstadt, playing in the 3rd Bundesliga of Germany, says Savon Sanomat relying on their sources.

Niskanen, 22, has an agreement with KuPS until the end of the 2021 season, so KuPS will receive a transfer fee from the German club. Niskanen played in the European League qualifiers against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night for a full 120 minutes. KuPS won the match in the penalty shootout.

Ingolstadt played in the German 1st Bundesliga for two seasons in 2015–17 and the next two seasons in the 2nd Bundesliga. In July, the team was close to returning to second level, but lost the promotion to away goal.

Niskanen has played 154 league matches at KuPS, where he has scored 18 goals. The A national team debut in Kiuruvetel in early September in the League of Nations match against Wales.