Football-saving amendments. Two out of three Italians are against public aid. The survey

More than two out of three Italians (67%) are against the installment of tax taxes for Serie A teams and the two-year extension of the duration of TV rights, both measures contained in the amendments to the Quater Aid Decree currently under discussion in Parliament . One in four (25%) think they are right but not priority measures, while only 8% are absolutely in favour. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by Winpoll on Italians and football.

The proposal, presented by Fratelli d’Italia, Forza Italia, Pd, Movimento 5 Stelle and Gruppo Misto, provides for 60 monthly installments (of which the first three must be paid by December 22) without tax interest or criminal and sporting penalties for clubs of Serie A and the possibility of extending from three to five years the duration of the licensing contracts for the TV rights of the professional sports leagues, including Serie A.

Among those who think that these measures are not deserved, 40% believe that football should not receive state aid, 33% believe that aid should be given to those in need while 21% believe that Serie A clubs And they already make enough money. For the remaining 6%, top flight clubs are not transparent.

Among those who are absolutely in favor of the amendments, 50% believe that football plays an important role for our society while 42% believe that Serie A football teams have enormous costs and it is right to support them and 8% that in general football clubs should not be subject to taxation.

Those who think these amendments are right, but not a priority, are divided between those who believe there are other priorities in this country (81%) and those who believe it would be right to extend these privileges to non-Serie A clubs as well (19%).

According to the Winpoll survey, 65% of those interviewed say they are “not at all favourable”, 21% are “not at all favourable”, 12% are “fairly favourable” and 2% are “very favourable”. . 5% don’t know.

Specifically, it is not in favor of aid to the world of football: 82% of the voters of Fratelli d’Italia, 84% of the Lega, 89% of Forza Italia, 90% of Italia Viva, 91% of the Pd and 92% of the 5 Star Movement.

The survey was carried out on the adult Italian population, segmented by gender and age, and the sample included 1,000 people, interviewed in Cati-Cami mode. The sampling method was weighted by gender, age group and level of education and the interviews were carried out between 8 and 10 December

