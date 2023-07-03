Football | Saudi-owned Newcastle paid record sum for ‘exceptional talent’

AC Milan’s midfield star Sandro Tonali is moving to Newcastle for a big fee.

Football Newcastle, who reached fourth in the English Premier League, made a tough acquisition by attracting AC Milan’s midfielder to their ranks Sandro Tonali.

Tonal, 23, will become the most expensive Italian player of all time, as the transfer fee offered by Newcastle is, according to media reports, 60 million pounds (about 69.7 million euros). The sales amount is also a club record for Milan.

Italian national team player Tonali won the league championship in Milan last year. The midfielder moved to Milan from Brescia in 2020.

“He is an exceptional talent and his mentality, physicality and technical qualities are a great fit for us,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised the Italian procurement.

Newcastle, owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), will play in the Champions League group stage next season after a 20-year hiatus.