Sports with the help of the sports minister of Saudi Arabia, who is building his brand in the world and thus strengthening the position of his administration in the eyes of his citizens Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal envision big Sky Sports in a recent interview.

The 39-year-old Al-Faisal said that he wanted his compatriots to have three positions: Liverpool, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Who wouldn’t want him to play in their league,” the prince asked.

“She is [Lionel] Messi as well as a role model for many young players.”

According to information from Sky Sports, the Saudi club Al-Hilal is interested in acquiring the Portuguese star, who received the departure passes from Manchester United, in their ranks.

Messi, on the other hand, is already part of Saudi Arabia’s sports apparatus, as he signed a widely criticized contract in May to act as the country’s tourism ambassador.

“It has been very beneficial for tourism in the Kingdom. If possible, I would like to see them both play in the Saudi league,” Al-Faisal said.

of Saudi Arabia the state investment company Public Investment Fund bought Newcastle United, which plays in the English Premier League, in October of last year.

The sports minister also wants the Premier League giants for sale to Saudi ownership.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and everyone watches it. Here [Saudi-Arabiassa] are die-hard fans of these teams, so it would benefit everyone,” he reasoned.

Saudi Arabia wants to organize the soccer World Cup in 2030.

The games would be a problem for the same reason as in Qatar: the country’s human rights situation is weak and the conditions force the games to be played in winter.