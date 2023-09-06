Ramos’ transfer to Saudi Arabia was considered almost certain.

Spanish soccer star Sergio Ramos moved to Sevilla in the closing moments of the transfer window.

The tough top defender’s return to the parent club after 18 years was a surprise, as the 37-year-old Ramos’ transfer to Saudi Arabia was considered almost certain.

Ramos, who played in PsG for the last two seasons, had it on his desk of media information according to a contract offer that guaranteed annual earnings of no less than 20 million euros.

of Seville the offer Ramos grabbed was 90 percent less than the lucrative Saudi contract. Ramos Tiena, who signed a one-year contract with the Andalusian club, will receive just under two million euros for this season.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Ramos was linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray, who offered Mundo Deportivo including an annual salary of 11 million euros for the Spaniard.

“I could have continued for two years in Paris, but it didn’t feel right. I have always made decisions based on impulses, not because of money. That’s why I didn’t go to Saudi Arabia or the United States,” Ramos said according to the British newspaper The Mirror.

Ramos said he took the risk and waited until the end for Sevilla’s call.

“Returning to Sevilla was a dream come true,” Ramos said.

Ramos joined Sevilla’s juniors at the age of 10 in 1996. In the representative team, Ramos debuted at the age of 17 in 2003. In the summer of 2005, the Spaniard moved to Real Madrid, where he played until 2021.

“I owed this to my father, my grandfather, Sevilla and (Antonio) Puerta (Ramos’ former teammate from Sevilla, who died aged 22 after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a match). These things have meant a lot to me and now was the right moment to come back,” reasoned an emotional Ramos.

of Seville the breeder’s trophy cabinet contains a world championship and two European championships. Ramos has won the Champions League four times.

He has been selected as the best defender in the Spanish league five times and in the Fifa star team of the year no less than 11 times.