Football | Saudi Arabia is building a stadium 350 meters high – the price tag is more than 500 billion

Football|Saudi Arabia plans to create the soccer World Cup from scratch.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Saudi Arabia is applying to host the World Cup in 2034. One of the new stadiums will be built on top of a skyscraper at a height of 350 meters as part of a gigantic urban project. The city is designed to be car-free and its cost could reach 1.5 trillion dollars.

In the middle The next mega-project in sports was introduced to the flamboyant Olympics in Paris. Saudi Arabia submitted its official bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Paris.

Saudi Arabia tells in his applicationthat the matches will be played in 15 stadiums. 11 of them are completely new.

One of them is completely unique, even absurd. Neom.

Skyscraperon top of which the stadium is to be built, is over 300 meters high.

The stadium would be located 350 meters above the ground. The spectator capacity would be 46,000.

Saudi Arabia has been seen as wanting to outdo its border neighbor Qatar, whose sporting aspirations culminated in the World Cup 2022. Seven of the eight stadiums for the Qatar Games were new.

“The course located at an altitude of 350 meters and the magnificent views create an experience like no other,” Saudi Arabia’s application states.

A site focusing on science and technology topics New Atlas suspects in his article that the heat is a problem for players and spectators. In Qatar, the playing conditions were maintained by artificially producing cool air in the stadium.

According to Saudi Arabia, the stadium runs entirely on renewable energy, mainly solar and wind energy.

This is what the stadium would look like from above.

The stadium project is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2032. After the World Cup, it will become the home of one of the Saudi Arabian soccer league teams.

There is no team yet.

Neither the city where the stadium will be located does not exist.

The city is a 170 kilometer long complex called The Line. It is planned for the northwestern part of Saudi Arabia on the coast of the Red Sea. The city would be bordered by two 170 kilometer long walls, between which the city will be built. The width between the walls would be only a couple of hundred meters.

The goal is a car-free city where everyday services are a five-minute walk away. Movement through the city is done by high-speed train. Vertical traffic takes place with the help of elevators.

When completed, nine million people would live in the city. About the same number of people live in New York.

The Guardian told in April that the project is in a headwind. According to the magazine, wild plans have had to be reduced.

According to The Guardian, only 2.5 kilometers of the 170 kilometers would be ready by 2030. The Neom stadium would be located in this first part of the city to be completed. Its length would be 2.5 kilometers, height 500 meters and width 200 meters.

The city is rising out of nowhere in the middle of the desert and Business Insider according to the project’s price tag is getting out of hand. The first part alone is estimated to cost more than 100 billion dollars, so the 500 billion budget presented by Saudi Arabia is about to explode.

According to experts, the total cost could be $1.5 trillion.

Neom’s future stadium is described as the most modern in the world.

Saudi Arabia has been widely accused of sports laundering in recent years, i.e. polishing the country’s reputation through sports.

Saudi Arabia has a ten-year contract with the Formula Ones, and significant boxing match nights have been organized in the country. The Saudi-financed LIV tour, on the other hand, has attracted many of the world’s top golfers.

Saudi Arabia’s state investment fund PIF is also behind Newcastle in the English Premier League. the BBC by Saudi Arabia has invested more than 5 billion euros in sports since 2021.

“ Hosting the Olympics is our ultimate goal

United Nations expressed in 2023, his concerns about the new city project and the human rights violations it causes.

According to the UN, Arab tribes have been driven from their settlements due to the construction project. According to experts, the tribes have been promised fair compensation, but the destroyed homes have not been properly compensated.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal said in 2022 that the country would aim to host the Olympics in the future.

“Hosting the Olympics is our ultimate goal. I think our country has proven that we can do it,” he said.

of Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup is practically clear. The country is the only applicant for the Games. The host will be decided at the Fifa Congress in December.