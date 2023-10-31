Football | Saudi Arabia getting the Men’s World Cup – was the only applicant

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup if it meets the criteria for organizing the tournament. The matter will be confirmed at the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia is increasing its influence in the sports world, as the country is getting the men’s World Cup final tournament for 2034. The international football association Fifa announced on Tuesday that no other country is aiming for the games.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the competition will be decided at the end of the year if the country meets the criteria for the competition arrangements.

Fifa announced earlier in October that countries interested in organizing the games have 25 days to make an official application.

At club level Saudi Arabia has used big money to attract several top players to its fields. In addition to football, the country also competes in golf and formula one.

Earlier in October, Fifa announced that Morocco, Spain and Portugal will host the 2030 World Cup. In addition, individual World Cup matches are scheduled to be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

The 2026 men’s World Cup tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Last December, the men’s World Cup was played in Qatar.