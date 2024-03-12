Rome – Another bench change ahead in Serie A. Now it's Lazio's turn: Maurizio Sarri, en route to Formello, he presented his immediate resignation. After a meeting with Lotito and the club, whether the crisis will be official or rejected will be discovered in a few hours. In the separation, he also dances a contract worth 4 million plus bonuses until 30 June 2025.

The four defeats against Fiorentina, Milan, Bayer Monaco and Udinese in two weeks they put Lazio's season in trouble, leaving the Champions League, dropping to ninth place and finishing -11 from fourth place and -8 from fifth and now hanging in the semi-final of the Italian Cup with Juve. Sarri, after a dark and stormy night in the changing rooms of the Olimpico, chose to withdraw also because he was against the company's move to send the team into retreat until Sunday's match in Frosinone.

If the match scheduled in Formello does not put the Lazio pieces back together, the ferrying of Lazio until June could fall to Tommaso Rocchi, now the Under 14 coach. For the summer, however the separation or recomposition with Sarri goes, yes profile the identikits of Palladino, now at Monza, and Tudor, former Udinese, Verona and Marseille currently free.