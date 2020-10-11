Upgrade
Football Santos laundered prison convicted former national team leader with piecework contract and monthly salary of € 230

October 11, 2020
Soccer striker Robinho returns with his youth to Santos, from where he moved to Real Madrid at the age of 21.

Robinho later also represented Manchester City and AC Milan in Europe. The 36-year-old striker’s contract lasts five months and guarantees a nominal monthly salary of € 230.

Additional earnings Robinho can accumulate bonuses and good game performances that can lead to a continuation agreement.

“This has always been my home, so it’s special to go back to where my career started,” Robinho commented.

In 2017, Robinho received a prison sentence for a rape in 2013. He was convicted in absentia in an Italian court. At the time of the verdict, the man’s career in the top series was already coming to an end.

Robinho played a hundred international matches in a Brazilian shirt. He won the Copa American and Confederations Cup.

Log In