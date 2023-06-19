Football | San Marino’s coach praises Huuhkaji: “One of the best teams in Europe”

The head coach of the San Marino football team, Fabrizio Costantini, praised Finland before the teams’ European Championship qualifying match on Monday.

Finland The national football team Huuhkajat will meet San Marino in the European Championship qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

San Marino head coach Fabrizio Costantini didn’t mince his words when describing his team’s upcoming opponent at a press conference on Sunday.

“For us, Finland is one of the best teams in Europe, but we strive to do our best,” said Costantini According to the Finnish Football Association’s announcement.

“We have one of the most demanding games in the group coming up: one of the best teams in our group at its best. We are trying to make things difficult for all our opponents and of course we are looking for positive results from these matches, but we are humble,” continued Costantini.

To the Olympic Stadium more than 30,000 spectators are expected on Monday. San Marino, which is last in the world football rankings, is not used to similar audience numbers.

“At the beginning of the match, 30,000 spectators can affect players who are not used to it. But you get used to it quickly. Sometimes it would have made us nervous, but I still believe that the attitude of our players is changing, and they are no longer afraid of big crowds, but are able to give their best in such an atmosphere,” said Costantini.