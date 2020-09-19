Football Sampo Koskinen accidentally stuck two contact lenses in the same eye and didn’t see anything in the game properly: that’s where FC Honga’s rising story began, which is followed like a TV series

In 2005, Honka in Espoo celebrated its promotion to the Veikkausliiga football after winning the PK-35 2-0.­

The story of FC Honka’s rise towards the top of Finnish football includes a gloomy cry, crying and accidents, but also the immense joy of sports. The protagonists of the story now recall what all happened in 2005.

Ari Virtanen HS

Fifteen years ago, the dreams of the Espoo football club FC Honga finally came true. Riemu tore at Helsinki’s Myllypuro field on September 16, 2005, when Honka won PK-35 and secured a direct ascent from Ykkönen to Veikkausliiga.