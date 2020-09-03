No Result
Football Sami Hyypia joins Valkeakoski’s Haka coaching

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 3, 2020
in World
Hyyppi is assisted by Teemu Tainio.

Men Haka from Valkeakoski, who has been promoted to the football league this season, will receive confirmation for his coaching team when the head coach Teemu Tainio gets the help of an English Premier League starred topper in Liverpool Sami Hyypiän.

Tainio, who has played a meritorious forward career in Auxerre, the French league, will be supported by ex-player Hyypiä, who has accumulated coaching responsibilities as an assistant coach for the German Bundesliga Leverkusen, for example.

“Yes, I am interested in coaching. This Interval has been a really nice time, and children are this age only once in their lives. That’s why it’s been nice to be at home, ”says Hyypiä from Hakan website.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Italy surprised after the Corona catastrophe in the spring - and remains uncompromising like hardly any other EU country

