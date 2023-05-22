Football | Sam Allardyce played a joke at the referee’s expense – offering a note he found

Leeds head coach Sam Allardyce had fun in a special way in Sunday’s match.

Football With the head coach of Leeds, who are struggling against relegation in the Premier League With Sam Allardyce at least the fun isn’t over.

On Sunday, Leeds faced West Ham away. In the middle of the match, Allardyce noticed a five pound note on the edge of the pitch. He picked up the bill from the ground and tried to offer it to the fourth umpire to Andrew Madley.

Madley booed Allardyce away but also laughed at the situation. Allardyce and Leeds assistant coach Karl Robinson laughed at the incident with much devotion. At the same time, Allardyce slipped the note into his pocket.

Among other things, Optus Sport, which shows the Premier League in Australia, published a video of the incident on Twitter.

On social media, Allardyce’s prank has gathered a lot of sympathy. The situation has been described, among other things, as hilarious and Allardyce as a legend.

Leeds, on the other hand, have tight spots, as the team is below the relegation zone with one game left to play. The gap to Everton above the line is two points.

On Sunday, Leeds lost to West Ham 1–3.