Football Sakari Mattila’s great free goal was not enough – HIFK bent in Seinäjoki

Mattila’s evening ended with a red card with extra time.

SJK – HIFK 3–2

Great free kick goal from about 25 meters shot Sakari Mattilan the hit was ultimately a skinny consolation for HIFK as the team missed points against SJK.

Mattila took the lead after 53 minutes, as a result of SJK’s awkward, but ultimately successful, shot from the right.

SJK eventually won 3–2 (2–0) when Vitinho shot the HIFK reduction with extra time. Extra time also ended Mattila’s match when he flew out with a straight red card.

“Poor first period from us, two goals were scored. It’s hard to start for the second episode, but the game was improved and a narrowing of the great freeman was obtained. Then it came to 3-1, which made it even harder, ”HIFK said Eero-Matti Auvinen said Ruudu in an interview.

“Pretty frustrating game.”

One The characters of the match were SJK Jake Jervis, who was involved in both goals in the opening half.

First, Jervis scored a penalty kick that brought the opening goal when Joel Mero stopped him illegally.

A moment later, Jervis himself placed the ball at the end of a handsome pattern Arnold Origin guard the finish line. Jervis left the field with a smile on his face as he was substituted 40 minutes into the game, as his team was in the lead.

The opening finish was preceded by quite a circus when Tuco and Emmanuel Ledesma almost fought with each other over who would get the penalty Jervis got.

Eventually, Tuco took the ball to a comma and fired into the upper left corner – and Ledesma was the first to congratulate him.

SJK’s the winning goal was born Joonas Lepistö with a shot put in the 79th minute.

“There was a lot of space on the back pillar, so I snuck in from there,” Lepistö said in an interview with Ruudu.

HIFK, which continues in the sixth place in the Veikkausliiga, will play its next match on Friday at home against Honka from Espoo.