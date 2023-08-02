Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Football | Sadio Mane swallowed the Saudi bait and will be Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Sadio Mane swallowed the Saudi bait and will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate

Mane moves to Saudi Arabia from Bayern Munich.

of Senegal forward of the men’s national football team Sadio Mane the rumor mill swirling around finally stopped on Tuesday evening, when Saudi Arabia’s premier league club Al Nassr confirmed the 31-year-old Mane’s contract. He was still with Bayern Munich in Japan last week, but did not play in the second training match of the week.

Mane moved from Liverpool to Bayern last year and finished with seven goals in 25 Bundesliga matches. The season that ended with the championship celebration brought a nasty aftertaste to the German winger Leroy Sanen with when the two clashed after the Champions League loss to Manchester City.

The goal-hungry striker didn’t fully adapt to Bayern’s systems anyway, and the head coach by Thomas Tuchel according to this situation, “the best solution to untie the knots was to let the player go”.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way everyone wants them to go. On a personal level, I have always had a very good relationship with him, and this will continue,” Tuchel said.

The wealthy Saudi clubs have recently acquired a lot of top players from the European leagues. Mane gets to play in Al Nassr with the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo with.

