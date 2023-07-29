The Senegalese star was missing from Bayern Munich’s lineup on Saturday.

Germany’s Bayern Munich, who won the football championship 11 times in a row, played on Saturday against the Japanese Kawasaki Frontale without Sadio Manéa.

Mané moved to Bayern a year ago with a contract that runs until the end of June 2025, but the Senegalese wants to change scenery already.

“Sadio Mané is negotiating a change of club and is therefore not in the lineup,” the German giant said on Saturday Xin , i.e. the former Twitter.

Mané made headlines in April when the German media claimed he punched a teammate Leroy Sané After the Champions League match.

German newspaper Bild said at that time that the club had organized a disciplinary discussion for the two. Bayern announced after this, that he dropped Mané from his lineup for one match and fined the Senegalese.

Mané, who represented Liverpool between 2016 and 2022, has been linked to Saudi Arabia in recent days. Among other things ESPN and Mundo Deportivo they say Mané is on his way Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate to Al-Nassr.

In Saturday’s message, Bayern did not mention the club negotiating with Mané, but according to ESPN, has confirmed that he is negotiating with Al-Nassr.