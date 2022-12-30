Football | Russia will not carry out its threat to leave UEFA

Russia threatened to leave the European Football Confederation before Christmas and become a member of the Asian Continental Confederation.

Russian the football association will not carry out its threat to leave the European Football Association (Uefa), the news agency Reuters reports.

Uefa banned Russia from all competitive activities after the country began its war of aggression in Ukraine at the end of February.

Russia has opposed UEFA’s decision from the beginning. Since February, it has played three matches against countries belonging to the Asian Confederation (AFC) and has hinted at the possibility of moving its national team games to Asia.

On Friday, the country’s football association said that it will not carry out its threat, at least not yet. At the same time, the association announced that it wanted its team back in international games.

“It is important for us to participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers”, the president of the association Alexander Dyukov said according to Reuters.

Djukov did not rule out Russia applying for AFC membership later.

Russia has been excluded from qualifying for the 2024 European Championships, meaning that Russia will miss the European Championships for the first time since 2000.

The decision to leave UEFA and move to Asia would in time have a financial impact on those Russian clubs that have played in the Champions League or the Europa League.

Chairman of Moscow CSKA Yevgeni Giner said the sports media during Christmas Sport Express in the interview that moving to Asia is an important and difficult issue.

“We have to literally start from scratch,” Giner said.

“That’s why we should probably wait for a return to big European football.”