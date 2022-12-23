Saturday, December 24, 2022
Football | Russia threatens to leave the European Football Association

December 23, 2022
The Russian Football Federation has had enough of the ban imposed by UEFA.

Russia threatens to leave UEFA, the European football confederation, and join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) instead. The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation reported on the matter NRKwhich quotes the Russian news agency Tass.

Uefa and Fifa banned Russia’s national teams from all competitions under their jurisdiction on February 28, a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The collar is still valid.

Russian the men’s national team has played three national matches since February, despite the ban. It has faced Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, all of which are Asian Confederation AFC nations.

In the spring, the Russian men’s national team was excluded from the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, where they were supposed to play against Poland.

The women’s national team, on the other hand, was not allowed to participate in the summer EC final tournament in Britain.

